Opelika mayor suspends rules at cemeteries for the holidays

By Leonard Hall
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 3:21 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller has issued an order to suspend rules at City of Opelika cemeteries governing the placement of floral arrangements, wreaths and trinkets on graves to allow loved ones to place extra holiday wreaths or flower arrangements and trinkets on graves.

This change will be in effect from December 1 through January 2.

The rules will return, and be enforced again, on Monday, January 3. Any wreaths, floral arrangements, or trinkets left out at that time will be removed from the gravesites that day, according to the city.

