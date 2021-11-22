Business Break
Opelika Police Dept. offers Thanksgiving travel tips

(kxii)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 8:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Many people are preparing to hit the road this week and the Opelika Police Department is offering traveling tips ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

Travelers are encouraged to use TURKEY method:

Take breaks and rotate drivers on long trips.

Use defensive driving techniques.

Refrain from posting travel plans on social media.

Keep an eye on the weather and road conditions.

Eliminate distractions.

You should always designate a sober driver.

Police also remind drivers to always buckle up.

