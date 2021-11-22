Uptown Columbus hosts Small Business Saturday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - This week is a busy one - with Thanksgiving and Black Friday. However, after Black Friday comes Small Business Saturday. A day to celebrate local businesses around the city.

Uptown Columbus is encouraging consumers to support local shops, salons, galleries and restaurants for this year’s Small Business Saturday on November 27.

In a time when big businesses are only getting bigger and some local businesses are struggling to keep their doors open, it’s more important than ever to support your favorite small shop.

Below is a list of local businesses in Columbus participating in Small Business Saturday:

AC Hotel Purchase espresso or latte get one free croissant

The Bakeshop at BANKS Free drip coffee with a purchase of $25 or more

Beejou Craft Kombucha 10% off growlers

Big Dog Running Fleet 20% off all apparel with the exception of On Cloud Believe training Journals: $20 Believe Training logs | $17 Runners Roast Coffee | $20 Tarma Sterling Silver Run Jewelry | $20 Big Dog T-shirts | $15 Big Dog Hoodies | $35 Big Dog crew neck sweatshirts | $30 Big Dog Totes | Big Dog Art: $20 each

Fountain City 10% off bagged coffee

Freeze Frame Yogurt Buy a $20 Gift card and get a free 8oz coupon

Old School Barber Shoppe 10% off all grooming products

The Posh Peach 20% off everything First 20 people get a shop small swag bag filled with goodies

Ride on Bikes 10% entire store including bicycles

Ride on Smoothies 10% off smoothies any size

River Oak Boutique 25% off for VIC members |15% off for non-VIC members

Southern Pearl Spend $75 and receive 10% off your purchase Spend $125 and receive 15% off your purchase Spend $175 and receive 20% off your purchase Spend $100 and receive a free Southern Pearl T-Shirt while supplies last

Uptown Exclusives Spend $125 or more, receive a Farmhouse Fresh Sampler Spend $250 or more, receive a Giving Key Necklace Spend $500 or more, receive an ABLE Rachel Wristlet Spend $1,000 or more, receive a $250 Uptown Exclusives Gift Card Pandora: 30% OFF our ENTIRE Pandora Jewelry collection (Excludes Sale Items, Gift Sets, and Holiday Ornaments) Kendra Scott: 30% off our ENTIRE Kendra Scott collection HOBO: 25% off our ENTIRE HOBO collection Clothing: BOGO 50% OFF All Clothing and Shoes Baby & Kids: BOGO 50% off our ENTIRE Baby & Kids section (Excludes UPPAbaby strollers) Home: 25% OFF All Home & Spa Free People: BOGO 50% OFF our ENTIRE Free People Collection ABLE: 25% OFF our ENTIRE ABLE collection Cotopaxi: 20% OFF our ENTIRE Cotopaxi collection IceMule: 20% OFF our ENTIRE IceMule collection *Receive an entry into our Louis Vuitton Giveaway for every $50 you spend *ONLINE: 20% OFF plus FREE shipping with your order of $50 or more

Uptown Nail and Beauty Receive $10 with every $50 gift card purchase and 10% off retail products

Uptown Wine and Spirits 10% off all barware and accessories

Whitewater Express Osprey and Kavu on SALE for 20% OFF on Saturday. $15 off Blue Heron and Osprey Ziplines for each person Saturday

YMCA Group Fitness Class Passes | The punch cards are 10 classes for $30 and can be purchased at the John P. Thayer YMCA (downtown) location at the front desk



Other than buying gifts to support local businesses, another way to support is by posting online reviews and buying gift cards.

For more information, visit Uptown Columbus’ Facebook page.

