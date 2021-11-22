Uptown Columbus hosts Small Business Saturday
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - This week is a busy one - with Thanksgiving and Black Friday. However, after Black Friday comes Small Business Saturday. A day to celebrate local businesses around the city.
Uptown Columbus is encouraging consumers to support local shops, salons, galleries and restaurants for this year’s Small Business Saturday on November 27.
In a time when big businesses are only getting bigger and some local businesses are struggling to keep their doors open, it’s more important than ever to support your favorite small shop.
Below is a list of local businesses in Columbus participating in Small Business Saturday:
- AC Hotel
- Purchase espresso or latte get one free croissant
- The Bakeshop at BANKS
- Free drip coffee with a purchase of $25 or more
- Beejou Craft Kombucha
- 10% off growlers
- Big Dog Running Fleet
- 20% off all apparel with the exception of On Cloud
- Believe training Journals: $20 Believe Training logs | $17 Runners Roast Coffee | $20 Tarma Sterling Silver Run Jewelry | $20 Big Dog T-shirts | $15 Big Dog Hoodies | $35 Big Dog crew neck sweatshirts | $30 Big Dog Totes | Big Dog Art: $20 each
- Fountain City
- 10% off bagged coffee
- Freeze Frame Yogurt
- Buy a $20 Gift card and get a free 8oz coupon
- Old School Barber Shoppe
- 10% off all grooming products
- The Posh Peach
- 20% off everything
- First 20 people get a shop small swag bag filled with goodies
- Ride on Bikes
- 10% entire store including bicycles
- Ride on Smoothies
- 10% off smoothies any size
- River Oak Boutique
- 25% off for VIC members |15% off for non-VIC members
- Southern Pearl
- Spend $75 and receive 10% off your purchase
- Spend $125 and receive 15% off your purchase
- Spend $175 and receive 20% off your purchase
- Spend $100 and receive a free Southern Pearl T-Shirt while supplies last
- Uptown Exclusives
- Spend $125 or more, receive a Farmhouse Fresh Sampler
- Spend $250 or more, receive a Giving Key Necklace
- Spend $500 or more, receive an ABLE Rachel Wristlet
- Spend $1,000 or more, receive a $250 Uptown Exclusives Gift Card
- Pandora: 30% OFF our ENTIRE Pandora Jewelry collection (Excludes Sale Items, Gift Sets, and Holiday Ornaments)
- Kendra Scott: 30% off our ENTIRE Kendra Scott collection
- HOBO: 25% off our ENTIRE HOBO collection
- Clothing: BOGO 50% OFF All Clothing and Shoes
- Baby & Kids: BOGO 50% off our ENTIRE Baby & Kids section (Excludes UPPAbaby strollers)
- Home: 25% OFF All Home & Spa
- Free People: BOGO 50% OFF our ENTIRE Free People Collection
- ABLE: 25% OFF our ENTIRE ABLE collection
- Cotopaxi: 20% OFF our ENTIRE Cotopaxi collection
- IceMule: 20% OFF our ENTIRE IceMule collection
- *Receive an entry into our Louis Vuitton Giveaway for every $50 you spend
- *ONLINE: 20% OFF plus FREE shipping with your order of $50 or more
- Uptown Nail and Beauty
- Receive $10 with every $50 gift card purchase and 10% off retail products
- Uptown Wine and Spirits
- 10% off all barware and accessories
- Whitewater Express
- Osprey and Kavu on SALE for 20% OFF on Saturday.
- $15 off Blue Heron and Osprey Ziplines for each person Saturday
- YMCA
- Group Fitness Class Passes | The punch cards are 10 classes for $30 and can be purchased at the John P. Thayer YMCA (downtown) location at the front desk
Other than buying gifts to support local businesses, another way to support is by posting online reviews and buying gift cards.
For more information, visit Uptown Columbus’ Facebook page.
Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.