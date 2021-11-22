WTVM to host toy drive for children in need in the Chattahoochee Valley

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It’s the season of giving and WTVM wants to make sure children in the Chattahoochee Valley have a special holiday.

Many children in our area go without toys during the holidays - so in the spirit of the giving season, WTVM News Leader 9 is partnering with local businesses in the area to host a toy drive for children in need throughout west Georgia and east Alabama.

You can help by donating a new unwrapped toy now through December 15 at the following participating locations:

ALFA Insurance : Columbus: 4809 Armour Road 5041 Warm Springs Road, Suite B Phenix City: 2 Westridge Drive, Suite A 3544 Highway 280/431 N, Suite B Opelika: 709 2nd Avenue 1451 Gateway Drive, Suite B Auburn: 766 E. Glenn Avenue 1673 Shug Jordan Parkway, Suite D LaFayette 1006 Avenue A, S.E. Valley 4802 20th Avenue

Gil’s Auto Sales: Columbus: Northlake Columbus - 7000 Northlake Connector Veterans Columbus - 5115 14th Avenue Opelika: 1430 Gateway Drive Phenix City: 280 Bypass - 1712 E. 280 Bypass Highway 431 - 3618 Highway 431 N. Highway 80 - 3959 U.S. 80 W

Rivertown: Columbus: 1661 Whittlesey Road

Sons Chevrolet: Columbus: 3615 Manchester Expressway

Sons Ford: Auburn: 2305 S. College Street

Geico: Columbus: 6053 Veterans Parkway, Suite 201

Fred’s Tire Center: Columbus: 1900 2nd Avenue



On Wednesday, December 15, WTVM will hold an in-person Toy Donation Drive drive-thru at the station - located at 1909 Wynnton Road. The drive will be held from 12 - 6:30 p.m. that day.

All donations will be donated to Valley Rescue Mission and Georgia Division of Family and Children Service to help children in need.

Donations are also being accepted HERE.

