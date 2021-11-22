Business Break
Advertisement

WTVM to host toy drive for children in need in the Chattahoochee Valley

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 3:14 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It’s the season of giving and WTVM wants to make sure children in the Chattahoochee Valley have a special holiday.

Many children in our area go without toys during the holidays - so in the spirit of the giving season, WTVM News Leader 9 is partnering with local businesses in the area to host a toy drive for children in need throughout west Georgia and east Alabama.

You can help by donating a new unwrapped toy now through December 15 at the following participating locations:

  • ALFA Insurance:
    • Columbus:
      • 4809 Armour Road
      • 5041 Warm Springs Road, Suite B
    • Phenix City:
      • 2 Westridge Drive, Suite A
      • 3544 Highway 280/431 N, Suite B
    • Opelika:
      • 709 2nd Avenue
      • 1451 Gateway Drive, Suite B
    • Auburn:
      • 766 E. Glenn Avenue
      • 1673 Shug Jordan Parkway, Suite D
    • LaFayette
      • 1006 Avenue A, S.E.
    • Valley
      • 4802 20th Avenue
  • Gil’s Auto Sales:
    • Columbus:
      • Northlake Columbus - 7000 Northlake Connector
      • Veterans Columbus - 5115 14th Avenue
    • Opelika:
      • 1430 Gateway Drive
    • Phenix City:
      • 280 Bypass - 1712 E. 280 Bypass
      • Highway 431 - 3618 Highway 431 N.
      • Highway 80 - 3959 U.S. 80 W
  • Rivertown:
    • Columbus:
      • 1661 Whittlesey Road
  • Sons Chevrolet:
    • Columbus:
      • 3615 Manchester Expressway
  • Sons Ford:
    • Auburn:
      • 2305 S. College Street
  • Geico:
    • Columbus:
      • 6053 Veterans Parkway, Suite 201
  • Fred’s Tire Center:
    • Columbus:
      • 1900 2nd Avenue

On Wednesday, December 15, WTVM will hold an in-person Toy Donation Drive drive-thru at the station - located at 1909 Wynnton Road. The drive will be held from 12 - 6:30 p.m. that day.

All donations will be donated to Valley Rescue Mission and Georgia Division of Family and Children Service to help children in need.

Donations are also being accepted HERE.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

