2 dead following head-on crash in Chambers County

(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 10:17 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Two men are dead following a two-vehicle crash in Chambers County.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the crash happened Monday around 2:20 p.m on County Road 278, approximately four miles west of Standing Rock.

34-year-old John C. Bonner, of LaGrange, and 54-year-old James Norred, of Roanoke, were killed when the 1996 Dodge Ram 1500 Bonner was driving crossed the center line and collided head-on with a 1996 Ford F-550 driven by Norred, ALEA says.

Both men were pronounced dead at the scene.

Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate the cause of the crash.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

