2 dead following head-on crash in Chambers County

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Two men are dead following a two-vehicle crash in Chambers County.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the crash happened Monday around 2:20 p.m on County Road 278, approximately four miles west of Standing Rock.

34-year-old John C. Bonner, of LaGrange, and 54-year-old James Norred, of Roanoke, were killed when the 1996 Dodge Ram 1500 Bonner was driving crossed the center line and collided head-on with a 1996 Ford F-550 driven by Norred, ALEA says.

Both men were pronounced dead at the scene.

Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate the cause of the crash.

