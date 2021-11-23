Business Break
6-year-old cancer patient gets wish to become Army ranger on Ft. Benning

By Dajhea Jones
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 6:54 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
FORT BENNING, Ga. (WTVM) - The Army is making dreams come true in the Chattahoochee Valley.

Fort Benning posted photos of 6-year-old Trinity getting the coveted Ranger tab. Soldiers from the 6th Ranger Training Battalion and their commander presented the young cancer patient with that Honorary Tab, fulfilling her wish of becoming a US Army Ranger.

This event was also made possible by the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

6-year-old cancer patient gets wish to become Army ranger on Ft. Benning(Source: Ft. Benning)

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

