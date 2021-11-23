Animal Ark, Paws Humane Society to hold reduced-fee adoption in December

Business Break
Animal Ark, Paws Humane Society to hold reduced-fee adoption(Source: BISSELL Pet Foundation)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 1:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - BISSELL Pet Foundation is bringing hope to homeless pets across the country this holiday season with its “Empty the Shelters – Holiday Hope” event.

The event will begin on December 6 and run through December 20.

“Shelters are overcrowded and in desperate need of support due to slowed adoption rates and increased length of stay for pets,” said Cathy Bissell, Founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation. “With so many people seeking to add pets to their family around this time of year, our ‘Empty the Shelters – Holiday Hope’ event is the perfect opportunity to make a difference in your community by saving a life and creating space to give another homeless pet a chance.”

During each nationwide event, BISSELL Pet Foundation sponsors reduced adoption fees for $25 or less.

For more information, click HERE.

