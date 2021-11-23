Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Arson investigation underway after string of fires in Cusseta

By James Giles
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 7:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CUSSETA, Ga. (WTVM) - Chattahoochee County Police and state arson investigators are trying to figure out who is responsible for a series of fires over the last few days in Cusseta.

“We were actually on a call in the ambulance then we get a call on the radio saying that there’s a car on fire, and then it comes out that there’s two cars on fire at the fire station,” said Andy Purdy, paramedic.

According to Purdy, someone set his and his partner’s car on fire early Friday morning while they were parked at the fire station in Cusseta. An unsettling moment, Purdy says has him hot.

“It’s really set us back a lot because now we’re going to have to replace it and come up with a down payment,” said Purdy. “It really makes my anxiety level go off the chart.”

Residents also voiced concern over the fires.

“I don’t know why they’d come out here, because this is a pretty friendly town,” said a Cusseta resident.

Meanwhile, police and state arson investigators are being tight-lipped with sharing information for now. But it wasn’t hard to find several freshly burnt out cars.

One resident, whom didn’t want to be identified, says a caved in parking structure with 4 vehicles in it was set on fire over the weekend.

Plus, a Chattahoochee County Sherriff’s truck on Marlette Drive is also freshly blazed.

“The best information I have is our investigators are there and looking into and as soon as we’re able to, we’ll release everything,” said a representative of the Georgia state Marshal’s office.

“For us to be hit, especially parked at a fire station is just ridiculous,” said Purdy.

To add fuel to the flame, a few other Cusseta residents say a slew of separate fires happened around town right after the two cars at the fire station.

“We’re not wimps out here, we’re going to stand our ground,” said a Cusseta resident.

Purdy asks for the culprit to stop before the fires get too out of hand.

”Stop before you hurt anybody,” expressed Purdy.

On a lighter note, Purdy says the fiery experience does not douse his will to still be a first responder and serve the community.

“It just proves more, there’s a definite need for us out there,” said Purdy.

Police have not said if all the fires over the last few days are connected or if any injuries have been reported at this time.

You can donate to Andrew Purdy and his partner’s car replacement fund, here.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Antwain Fowler, the kid who went viral in a video asking, “where we about to eat at?” has died...
Viral kid ‘Where we about to eat at’ Antwain Fowler dead at age 6
FBI fugitive found living a new life as a pastor in Alabama
Columbus police investigating deadly apartment complex shooting
26-year-olds Alcido Barmore and Nicholas Fitzpatrick are facing charges after a drug bust in...
Two arrested in Columbus drug bust; firearms, nearly $140K worth of marijuana seized
LaGrange police officer injured during struggle with suspect

Latest News

Columbus police arrest over 3 dozen suspects involved in murder cases
Columbus police arrest over 3 dozen suspects involved in murder cases
Columbus police chief talks recent shootings, efforts to reduce crime
Columbus police chief talks recent shootings, efforts to reduce crime
Columbus fire marshal gives Thanksgiving safety tips
Columbus fire marshal gives Thanksgiving safety tips
Police urge drivers to buckle up every time they get behind the wheel. (Source: Pexels/stock...
‘Click It or Ticket’ campaign kicks off nationwide