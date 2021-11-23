Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Biden administration tries to drive down gas prices

By David Ade
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 6:09 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Concerns over rising gas prices are now demanding some action.

Tuesday, the Biden Administration announced a plan to help drive down how much people are paying at the pump by authorizing use of 50 million barrels of oil from the nation’s petroleum reserve.

The U.S. consumed about 21 million barrels of oil a day in September, so this release would be used up in less than three days at that rate.

The Gray Television Washington News Bureau asked Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm about the plan.

Granholm said, “What we did today in releasing this amount, it means that over the next few weeks we will see an increase in supply and therefore the prices should stabilize. Right now, the reason why we’re seeing these high prices is because demand is much higher than supply of oil and gas, and so we’re trying to correct that imbalance.”

Democrats on Capitol Hill praised the move to ease the financial burden on middle class families.

We saw critical statements from Republicans like Sen. John Barrasso (R-Wyo.).

Rep. Tom Cole (R-Okla.) even publicly opposed this move.

Granholm responded to the criticism and said, “The president’s policies have nothing to do with gas prices. As you see today, it is solely oil on a global market. Countries all around the world are seeing the same phenomenon, which is why a number of countries that have also strategic petroleum reserves are going to release some of their supply as well to bring down prices. So those arguments are simply not true.”

Granholm said fuel from the reserve will begin moving into the marketplace in the next few weeks. She said it’s not exactly known how far prices at the pump will fall by Christmas.

The United Kingdom, India, China, South Korea, and Japan have all also agreed to release parts of their own petroleum reserves to try and bring prices down globally.

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FBI fugitive found living a new life as a pastor in Alabama
Antwain Fowler, the kid who went viral in a video asking, “where we about to eat at?” has died...
Viral kid ‘Where we about to eat at’ Antwain Fowler dead at age 6
Three Columbus police officers placed on administrative leave after social media video
Columbus police arrest over 3 dozen suspects involved in murder cases
Columbus police arrest over 3 dozen suspects involved in murder cases
The victim was 32-year-old Jessica Covington, who was seven months pregnant, sources say. She...
Pregnant woman fatally shot after her baby shower

Latest News

Sen. Ossoff visits Columbus to explain effects of infrastructure bill
Sen. Ossoff visits Columbus to explain effects of infrastructure bill
Sen. Jon Ossoff working to ensure timely mail delivery in Columbus
Sen. Jon Ossoff working to ensure timely mail delivery in Columbus
Former Alabama House Speaker Mike Hubbard's prison sentence was reduced by a judge.
State: Former house speaker attempted to influence prison legislation for early release
Gov. Kay Ivey has named Liz Filmore as her new chief of staff, replacing former Congressman Jo...
Ivey names new top aide, first female to hold position
State elected officials are working on a math initiative in an effort to boost scores.
Last in math: Alabama politicians look for ways to close gap