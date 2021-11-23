Business Break
Columbus police arrest over 3 dozen suspects involved in murder cases

By Ahniaelyah Spraggs
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 7:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Gun violence across the Fountain City is on the rise. The homicide rate in Columbus is at a record high this year. But, Columbus police say the public is key to ending the violence and getting suspects off the street.

There are have been 63 homicides, 55 of them murders - this year alone. Over three dozen of the suspects involved in those cases have been arrested. However, officials News Leader 9 spoke with say there’s still more work to be done before those cases go trial.

With more than three dozen murder suspects now behind bars, Columbus police are thanking those in the public who came forward with information.

“We need our community to break the code of silence and talk to the investigators,” said Chief of Staff Katina Williams.

The city of Columbus has seen 63 homicides with the latest involving 24-year-old Itavious Jones. Jones passed away Sunday night after he was gunned down near Watkins Drive and Lamore Street.

People News Leader 9 spoke with across the city say it’s hard to hear about so much violence going on in this area.

However, just as quick as the crimes have occurred, police have been just as fast with getting suspects involved off the street.

“It’s because of the hard work of our investigators and because of the tips that we get in from the community and we are so thankful for that,” said Williams.

Williams says it’s time for the community to come together to take the city back. She encourages anyone with any information about any crimes, to come forward and say something.

“Try to convince your neighbors, your friends - people you know are witnesses to come forward, to not be afraid,” said Williams. “In order to take our city back, we need assistance from the community.”

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is encouraged to leave an anonymous tip with Columbus Crime Stoppers at 706-653-3188 or text VACS plus your message to 274637.

