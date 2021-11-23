Columbus police make arrest in Dec. 2020 murder

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department arrested a suspect from a December 2020 murder.

On December 19, 2020, 20-year-old Daijon Cooks was brought to Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital at approximately 8:44 p.m. When officers arrived, they were informed Cooks died.

Investigators say they were informed the victim was sitting in a car on Kelly Ave. in south Columbus when he was shot.

After an investigation, probable cause was established and a murder warrant was issued for 20-year-old Jamarious Lawan General.

General is already incarcerated in the Muscogee County Jail on unrelated charges.

A preliminary hearing will be held in Recorder’s Court on November 24, at 9 a.m.

Anyone having information is encouraged to contact Sergeant D. Baker at 706-225-4296.

