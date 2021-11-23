Columbus police searching for missing 13-year-old girl, last seen on Cusseta Rd.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing 13-year-old girl.

13-year-old Tamirror Hewell was last seen Nov. 22 in the 3100 block of Cusseta Rd around 10:00 p.m.

Hewell was last seen wearing gray jogging pants and a gray hoodie with gray Crocs shoes. Her hair is worn in waist-length black or brown braids.

It is unknown whether Hewell is on foot or in an unknown vehicle.

If you have any information concerning this missing person, please call 911 or the Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449.

