Columbus Salvation Army to hold free Thanksgiving dinner

The Salvation Army logo.
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 10:00 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A local non-profit is emphasizing the “giving” part of Thanksgiving. The Columbus Salvation Army is hosting a free Thanksgiving dinner.

The dinner will take place on Tuesday, November 23 from 2 p.m. - 4 p.m. - located at 1718 2nd Avenue.

The event is free of charge and meals will be given out on a first come first serve basis - therefore, if you plan to attend...arrive early.

Anyone is welcome to attend the dinner.

