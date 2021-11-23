Columbus Salvation Army to hold free Thanksgiving dinner

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A local non-profit is emphasizing the “giving” part of Thanksgiving. The Columbus Salvation Army is hosting a free Thanksgiving dinner.

The dinner will take place on Tuesday, November 23 from 2 p.m. - 4 p.m. - located at 1718 2nd Avenue.

The event is free of charge and meals will be given out on a first come first serve basis - therefore, if you plan to attend...arrive early.

Anyone is welcome to attend the dinner.

