Downtown Opelika pub set to close

(Source: Google StreetView)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 1:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - A popular pub in downtown Opelika has announced plans to permanently close.

In a post on social media, Eighth & Rail says it will close this week. The business thanked customers and musicians who have entertained them over the years.

(Source: Facebook)

Eighth & Rail is known for its sushi and providing regular live entertainment including Jazz Jam and Open Mic Night.

The business did not give a reason for its sudden closure.

