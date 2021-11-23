Downtown Opelika pub set to close

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - A popular pub in downtown Opelika has announced plans to permanently close.

In a post on social media, Eighth & Rail says it will close this week. The business thanked customers and musicians who have entertained them over the years.

(Source: Facebook)

Eighth & Rail is known for its sushi and providing regular live entertainment including Jazz Jam and Open Mic Night.

The business did not give a reason for its sudden closure.

