Families across the Chattahoochee Valley prepare for Thanksgiving

(WRDW)
By James Giles
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 2:41 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Thanksgiving meal preparations are underway. People across the Chattahoochee Valley are either bustling in their kitchens or they’re standing in line waiting to buy the meal that will fill their bellies this holiday.

“That’s’ the great message I can send. Spend it with your family doing what they like to do,” said Kenneth Walker.

Walker is like several folks in the Fountain City who have that one main dinner attraction at the table this Thanksgiving.

“Everybody has to have a Honey Baked Ham,” Walked expressed.

There were several people in line at the restaurant off Bradley Park Drive in Columbus.

“We’re going to have some good food,” said Leniecia Thomas. “We’re going to fellowship and enjoy this thanksgiving, and give thanks.”

Across the river in Smiths Station, the Turners are are prepping food for their first normal Thanksgiving since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re going to just have a family get together,” said Kevin Turner. “It’s been a while since we’ve been able to get together since the COVID issue and all of that. So, we’re just going to get together and have a good time.”

Turner adds that most of his family is fully vaccinated against the coronavirus which is a plus for this year’s feast.

“Thankful for that and we feel comfortable just all gathering and that’s what we’re going to do. We’re going to have a good time,” Turner expressed.

But with that in mind, people like Kenneth Walker back over in Columbus are mindful that even though this year’s Thanksgiving feast has a familiar feel to it - there are some loved ones who won’t be pulling up a chair to the table.

“We’ve lost several close friends,” said Walker. “We just had a recent one. He was only 33, 34 years old and that’s very young to pass away especially when you’re full grown, healthy, and then end up in the hospital and less than 10 days you’re gone.”

Happy Thanksgiving!

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

