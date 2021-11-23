Former NFL player, Columbus native hosts Thanksgiving meal giveaway

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - There is plenty of travel and plenty of giving back going on this week. Isaiah Crowell continues his tradition of feeding the hungry around Thanksgiving time.

The former NFL running back and his Feed the Crow Foundation provided free meals this afternoon.

Crowell is a Columbus native and proud graduate of Carver High School. He spent six years in the NFL, playing for the Browns, Jets and Raiders.

Crowell is no stranger to helping feed the hungry as this is his sixth annual Thanksgiving week event, and it sounds like it won’t be his last.

”Really like my first year in the league, I just wanted to give back. Cause I know everybody’s not as fortunate as I am. I feel like I’m blessed. I give all the thanks to God,” said Crowell. “Every year we just try to do more and feed more people. Just try to keep on giving back. Out of the goodness of my heart, I just like doing that.”

It is great to see his holiday tradition still going strong.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.