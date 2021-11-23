Business Break
Freeze Possible Early Wednesday; Dry Through Thanksgiving Day

Derek’s Forecast!
Derek Kinkade
Derek Kinkade((Source: WTVM))
By Derek Kinkade
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 3:49 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Temperatures were well below average on this Tuesday, and we can expect temperatures at or below the freezing mark in many places by early Wednesday morning. It will be a mostly sunny day - again, with below average temperatures - but look for more seasonable conditions (highs in the mid to upper 60s) for our Thanksgiving Day. Our next chance of rain will roll in overnight Thursday into early Friday morning, but some places may not get wet at all. If you’re heading out early for a little Black Friday shopping, make sure to check the WTVM weather app before stepping out the door! We will cool down again after the rain moves out with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s on Friday, with low to mid 60s for the weekend, which will be dry. Look for another cool-down for early next week, but we will keep the dry forecast going well into next week. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s on Monday, with low to mid 60s through the middle of next week. Look for lows in the 30s.

