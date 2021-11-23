Kia Autosport of Columbus kicks off 2nd annual “Night of Lights”

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Kia Autosport of Columbus kicked off its second annual “Night of Lights” Monday evening, benefiting the Salvation Army.

Along with the holiday lights, the event featured several vendors, bouncy houses, plus the Shaw High School band and the Salvation Army choir performed for the crowd. Santa also made an appearance for pictures.

The general manager of Kia Autosport says they were happy for the event’s return this year.

“We’ve been doing this since 2019, unfortunately, last year due to COVID, we weren’t able to have our event,” said Melanie Lee. “So, this is our thank you to the community really for supporting us all year long. So, we’re just excited to have everybody out and watch us light up this building.”

The car dealership also collected canned goods and new toys for the Salvation Army. If you missed the event, you can still see the light display at their location on Whittlesey Boulevard.

