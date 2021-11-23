Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Kia Autosport of Columbus kicks off 2nd annual “Night of Lights”

By Leonard Hall
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 7:56 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Kia Autosport of Columbus kicked off its second annual “Night of Lights” Monday evening, benefiting the Salvation Army.

Along with the holiday lights, the event featured several vendors, bouncy houses, plus the Shaw High School band and the Salvation Army choir performed for the crowd. Santa also made an appearance for pictures.

The general manager of Kia Autosport says they were happy for the event’s return this year.

“We’ve been doing this since 2019, unfortunately, last year due to COVID, we weren’t able to have our event,” said Melanie Lee. “So, this is our thank you to the community really for supporting us all year long. So, we’re just excited to have everybody out and watch us light up this building.”

The car dealership also collected canned goods and new toys for the Salvation Army. If you missed the event, you can still see the light display at their location on Whittlesey Boulevard.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Antwain Fowler, the kid who went viral in a video asking, “where we about to eat at?” has died...
Viral kid ‘Where we about to eat at’ Antwain Fowler dead at age 6
FBI fugitive found living a new life as a pastor in Alabama
The victim was 32-year-old Jessica Covington, who was seven months pregnant, sources say. She...
Pregnant woman fatally shot after her baby shower
Columbus police arrest over 3 dozen suspects involved in murder cases
Columbus police arrest over 3 dozen suspects involved in murder cases
Susan Leger and her 6-year-old granddaughter were kicked out of their hotel room after giving...
Grandma kicked out of hotel after leaving ‘bad review’

Latest News

Columbus police chief talks recent shootings, efforts to reduce crime
Columbus police chief talks recent shootings, efforts to reduce crime
Columbus fire marshal gives Thanksgiving safety tips
Columbus fire marshal gives Thanksgiving safety tips
Columbus Civic Center hosts 2nd annual Winterfest Concert
Columbus Civic Center hosts 2nd annual Winterfest Concert
Davis Broadcasting hosting turkey giveaway this week