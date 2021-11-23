MCSO seizes over 10lbs of marijuana in drug bust

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office continues to target gangs and illegal drugs in Columbus.

On Nov. 22, the MCSO’s Drug, Gang and Fugitive Investigative Bureau executed a search warrant in Columbus for violation of state drug laws, according to Sheriff Greg Countryman.

A total of 11 pounds of marijuana was seized during the operation, bringing the total drug and gun seizures since last Friday to:

4 Handguns

1 Assault rifle

41 lbs. of Marijuana

½ pound of Ecstasy pills

13 grams of Cocaine

$ 2,364.50 in US currency

“This operation is part of ongoing efforts by the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Drug, Gang and Fugitive Investigative Bureau to address neighborhood quality of life concerns that have been coming in to our tip hotline. These operations will continue throughout the holidays, and beyond,” said Countryman. “There’s plenty of room at the Muscogee County Jail for those that think they are untouchable. If your idea of a perfect holiday is singing yule tide in the cell block, spreading holiday cheer through a collect call, and having St. Nick serve you holiday dinner behind bars...then keep doing what you’re doing, and we’ll gladly oblige you when your time comes.”

This comes after a larger drug bust last Friday, yielding multiple firearms and nearly $175,000 worth of illegal drugs.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.