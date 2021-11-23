Business Break
Mother and partner charged after 8-year-old girl’s body found in woods

Nicole Amari Hall, 8, was reported missing by her mother and then found in a wooded area.
Nicole Amari Hall, 8, was reported missing by her mother and then found in a wooded area.(Gwinnett County Police Department)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 4:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (Gray News) – The body of a missing 8-year-old girl was found in a wooded area of Dekalb County, Georgia Tuesday morning.

According to the Gwinnett County Police Department, Nicole Amari Hall, who had Autism, had reportedly last been seen by her mother, Brittany Hall, between midnight and 1 a.m. Sunday.

Police say there were inconsistencies in statements given by Nicole’s mother and her domestic partner, Celeste Owens, during the investigation regarding the girl’s disappearance.

Special Victims detectives initially responded to investigate, but when statements and evidence began to indicate that it was unlikely Nicole would be found safe, the homicide unit joined.

Owens was charged with felony murder for the child’s death in addition to cruelty to children.

Nicole’s mother was charged with cruelty to children and making a false report of a crime.

Police say two other children living in the home of Hall and Owens, a 6-year-old girl and 5-year-old boy, were taken into custody by the Division of Family and Children Services.

