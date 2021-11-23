Business Break
NEW DETAILS: Video shows Columbus police holding girl down during altercation

By Ashlee Williams
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 6:59 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Three Columbus police officers have been placed on administrative leave following a video that surfaced on social media. It’s in reference to their conduct during the arrest of a juvenile suspect this past Saturday.

A neighbor who recorded this incident told News Leader 9 that five to six teenagers were in an empty house, then cops were called. We’re told the officers stayed at the home for a while, talking to the teens.

When the last juvenile was picked up is where the video begins.

You can hear in the video a person referring to the police saying, “...they’re holding her down” You can also see a woman beating a teenage girl several times with what appears to be a strap or a belt while police hold her arms.

The context surrounding this incident is unclear. We have not been told why police were called or any other details.

Columbus Police Department told us its Office of Professional Standards is conducting an administrative investigation into the incident. Chief Freddie Blackmon has requested that the Georgia Bureau of Investigation conduct an investigation regarding what he calls a ‘criminal action’ as well.

The full video can be seen below.

Count on News Leader 9 to keep you updated.

