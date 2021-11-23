Business Break
Opelika Main Street encouraging community to shop local for Small Business Saturday(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Dajhea Jones
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 4:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Opelika Main Street is encouraging shoppers to support local business on the upcoming Small Business Saturday.

Small Business Saturday is an annual event aimed at promoting the millions of small businesses located throughout the nation.

Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller showed his support on Tuesday by issuing a proclamation in honor of the event.

“Small businesses are the backbone of Opelika’s economy,” said Opelika Main Street Executive Director Ken Ward. “Small Business Saturday is a day in which we can celebrate and support the many local businesses that call our downtown and city home.”

Live music will be played in Downtown Opelika and visitors can also view the many great holiday decorations located downtown.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

