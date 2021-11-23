Three Columbus police officers placed on administrative leave

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department has placed three of its officers on administrative leave after their conduct during the arrest of a juvenile suspect, according to a CPD official.

Police say their Office of Professional Standards will conduct an administrative investigation into the incident.

Additionally, Police Chief Blackmon has requested the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to conduct an investigation regarding any criminal action.

