Three Columbus police officers placed on administrative leave

(Source: WTVM)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 11:22 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department has placed three of its officers on administrative leave after their conduct during the arrest of a juvenile suspect, according to a CPD official.

Police say their Office of Professional Standards will conduct an administrative investigation into the incident.

Additionally, Police Chief Blackmon has requested the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to conduct an investigation regarding any criminal action.

Stay with News Leader 9 on-air and online as we work to learn more details.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

