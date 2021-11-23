Business Break
Uptown Columbus to celebrate GivingTuesday

(Source: #GivingTuesday | Source: #GivingTuesday)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 9:43 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Uptown Columbus, Inc. is celebrating GivingTuesday next week.

GivingTuesday was launched in 2012 to create a day that encourages people to do good - something we all can do. GivingTuesday is set for November 30 - following Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, and Cyber Monday.

“Uptown Columbus prides itself on promoting a vibrant and diverse Uptown while providing a clean, safe, and attractive environment,” said Tracey Green, Director of Communications and Events. “In order to meet this mission, we are partnering with GivingTuesday to help raise funds so we can continue serving and connecting the community,” she said.

Uptown Columbus and the Uptown Business Improvement District set a goal of raising $6,000 or more to help build awareness of the Uptown brand and community.

Here are a few ways you can participate in GivingTuesday:

  • Helping a stranger
  • Helping a neighbor
  • Speaking on an important issue
  • Showing up for a person
  • Donating to causes you care about

Those who are interested in joining Uptown Columbus’s GivingTuesday initiative, click HERE.

