Volunteers needed to help deliver holiday meals for local organizations

By Dajhea Jones
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 6:54 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - ‘Tis the season to help those in need, and there are certainly a lot of local charitable organizations could use your help this holiday season. Whether it be for donations or volunteer hours - its a good time to help our friends and neighbors in need.

Local volunteer, Doug McLeod, joined WTVM anchor Barbara Gauthier in the studio at 5:30 to give insight on volunteering during the holiday season.

McLeod has worked with Damascus Way and Valley Rescue Mission for more than 30 years to provide holiday meals to those who are homebound on Thanksgiving and Christmas.

View the full interview above.

