WTVM Editorial 11/23/21: Take Time To Be Thankful

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - During this week of Thanksgiving, it’s worth the effort to reflect on what we’re grateful for.

Being grateful is important to our emotional balance, especially when so many things seem to be out of our direct control. Psychologists who study the benefits of simple gratitude find it leads to more mental positivity and even a stronger immune system.

Positive people are generally happier too, mostly because being thankful and happy requires us to live in the moment and not dwell on mistakes or regrets.

We should all take time to be thankful for small things: like a helpful neighbor or big things: like a life saving operation at the hands of a skilled surgeon .I can say I’m grateful for both. But being thankful doesn’t mean ignoring negative events in our lives.

Gratitude can help us cope with some traumas because it may provide a little perspective to keep us from being overwhelmed. Thanksgiving began with a Pilgrim harvest but became a national holiday during the Civil War, a punishing time for the nation to think much about gratitude.

But back then, as now, counting our actual blessings keeps us in the present. It makes us more resilient and encourages each of us to value our unique life.

What are you thankful for this Thanksgiving?

