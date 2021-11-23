Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

WTVM Editorial 11/23/21: Take Time To Be Thankful

By Holly Steuart
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 1:14 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - During this week of Thanksgiving, it’s worth the effort to reflect on what we’re grateful for.

Being grateful is important to our emotional balance, especially when so many things seem to be out of our direct control. Psychologists who study the benefits of simple gratitude find it leads to more mental positivity and even a stronger immune system.

Positive people are generally happier too, mostly because being thankful and happy requires us to live in the moment and not dwell on mistakes or regrets.

We should all take time to be thankful for small things: like a helpful neighbor or big things: like a life saving operation at the hands of a skilled surgeon .I can say I’m grateful for both. But being thankful doesn’t mean ignoring negative events in our lives.

Gratitude can help us cope with some traumas because it may provide a little perspective to keep us from being overwhelmed. Thanksgiving began with a Pilgrim harvest but became a national holiday during the Civil War, a punishing time for the nation to think much about gratitude.

But back then, as now, counting our actual blessings keeps us in the present. It makes us more resilient and encourages each of us to value our unique life.

What are you thankful for this Thanksgiving?

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FBI fugitive found living a new life as a pastor in Alabama
Antwain Fowler, the kid who went viral in a video asking, “where we about to eat at?” has died...
Viral kid ‘Where we about to eat at’ Antwain Fowler dead at age 6
Columbus police arrest over 3 dozen suspects involved in murder cases
Columbus police arrest over 3 dozen suspects involved in murder cases
The victim was 32-year-old Jessica Covington, who was seven months pregnant, sources say. She...
Pregnant woman fatally shot after her baby shower
Susan Leger and her 6-year-old granddaughter were kicked out of their hotel room after giving...
Grandma kicked out of hotel after leaving ‘bad review’

Latest News

Three Columbus police officers placed on administrative leave after social media video
2 dead following head-on crash in Chambers County
Columbus Salvation Army to hold free Thanksgiving dinner
Uptown Columbus to celebrate GivingTuesday