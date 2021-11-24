AAA providing gas and travel tips ahead of Thanksgiving

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Even with the help from President Joe Biden, AAA says it could be weeks before Georgians notice a decrease in prices.

President Biden says he’s ordered 50 million barrels of oil today to help combat this issue. However, some people News Leader 9 spoke with say when the oil does arrive, it will only be a temporary fix.

Going to the pump is costing more for many Americans than ever before. One man tells News Leader 9 filling up his truck every two days costs $65 each time.

“It’s a lot for me,” said Auburn resident Matthew Smith.” I mean I’m traveling for the holidays. I drive all day long. I do home health so for me, just the price alone is a lot.”

However, AAA says decreases in crude oil costs have led to cheaper gas prices across Georgia.

“The average gas price there in Columbus this week is $3.17 and that has fallen a couple of cents from a week ago which was $3.22,” said AAA spokesperson Montrae Waiters.

Across the state, that average price is up an extra five cents. With other states like California seeing record high prices, President Biden has ordered 50 million barrels of oil to combat the high increase in gas prices. However, some residents say it won’t fix the problem.

“Temporary fix,” said Smith. “It might work for a week or two but it’s digging a deeper hole.”

With millions of Georgians hitting the road this Thanksgiving, triple A says to keep these tips in mind before you head out -- use apps to map out out your route and see gas prices, use regular gas instead of premium because premium gas is more expensive and take advantage of fuel rewards offered by grocery stores.

“Do not drive distracted,” said Waiters. “Do not drive impaired. You know, the goal is to get to your destination safely.”

AAA is also offering free Tow to Go services for those without designated drivers, where they will tow your car within a 10 mile radius to safe location. Those services will begin Wednesday at 6 p.m. and end Monday at 6 a.m.

