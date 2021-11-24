Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Georgia-based paper mill fined $140k for failing to protect workers from COVID-19

(WDBJ)
By Dajhea Jones
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 4:37 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGVIEW, Wa. (WTVM) - A paper making company based in Georgia is being fined nearly $140,0000 after a plant in Washington is accused of knowingly putting workers at risk of COVID-19.

The state of Washington is suing WestRock after a worker died of COVID-19 and 14 others allegedly contracted the virus on the job.

The company released this statement, which reads in part:

“Since the onset of the pandemic, we have taken the proper steps to minimize and prevent the potential spread of COVID-19, including mandating the use of facial coverings and conducting symptom checks. If any of our employees tests positive for COVID-19, WestRock follows all recommended guidelines to address the situation.”

A company spokeswoman says WestRock is fighting back by appealing the fine.

The company has locations in Georgia and Alabama.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three Columbus police officers placed on administrative leave after social media video
NEW DETAILS: Video shows Columbus police holding girl down during altercation
NEW DETAILS: Video shows Columbus police holding girl down during altercation
FBI fugitive found living a new life as a pastor in Alabama
Columbus police make arrest in Dec. 2020 murder
Columbus police make arrest in Dec. 2020 murder
Columbus police arrest over 3 dozen suspects involved in murder cases
Columbus police arrest over 3 dozen suspects involved in murder cases

Latest News

Wright Way Fitness
Wright Way Fitness
Publix, Winn-Dixie limit Thanksgiving items due to supply chain crisis
Local nonprofit partners with Wholistic Stress Institute to prepare students to enter workforce
Harlem Globetrotters to bring tour to Columbus Civic Center in 2022