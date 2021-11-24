Hanukkah celebration, public menorah lighting to be held in Uptown Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Hanukkah, also known as the Festival of Lights, is this Sunday.

To commemorate the season, the Jewish community of Columbus will publicly ignite a 12-foot Hanukkah menorah on 11th street and Broadway, followed by a community-wide celebration.

The ceremony is organized by Rabbi Chaim Markovitz, and will be led by Mayor Skip Henderson and Rabbi Shmuel Polin. Inspirational messages will be gien from the rabbis.

The event is free to all.

