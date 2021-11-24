Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Hanukkah celebration, public menorah lighting to be held in Uptown Columbus

By Dajhea Jones
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 12:16 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Hanukkah, also known as the Festival of Lights, is this Sunday.

To commemorate the season, the Jewish community of Columbus will publicly ignite a 12-foot Hanukkah menorah on 11th street and Broadway, followed by a community-wide celebration.

The ceremony is organized by Rabbi Chaim Markovitz, and will be led by Mayor Skip Henderson and Rabbi Shmuel Polin. Inspirational messages will be gien from the rabbis.

The event is free to all.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three Columbus police officers placed on administrative leave after social media video
FBI fugitive found living a new life as a pastor in Alabama
Columbus police make arrest in Dec. 2020 murder
Columbus police make arrest in Dec. 2020 murder
NEW DETAILS: Video shows Columbus police holding girl down during altercation
NEW DETAILS: Video shows Columbus police holding girl down during altercation
Columbus police arrest over 3 dozen suspects involved in murder cases
Columbus police arrest over 3 dozen suspects involved in murder cases

Latest News

Ludy’s Christmas Light Spectacular returns for holiday season
Ludy’s Christmas Light Spectacular returns for holiday season
Local food banks making progress amid donation shortage
Local food banks making progress amid donation shortage
AAA providing gas and travel tips ahead of Thanksgiving
AAA providing gas and travel tips ahead of Thanksgiving
Sen. Ossoff visits Columbus to explain effects of infrastructure bill
Sen. Ossoff visits Columbus to explain effects of infrastructure bill