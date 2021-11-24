Harlem Globetrotters to bring tour to Columbus Civic Center in 2022

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Harlem Globetrotters are coming back to Columbus in 2022 on the Spread Game Tour.

The Spread Game Tour introduces new premium fan experiences with unprecedented access and interaction, including celebrity court passes and meet and greets with players.

On April 5, 2022 at 7 p.m., the Globetrotters will bring their slam dunks and hook shots to the Columbus Civic Center.

To order tickets, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.