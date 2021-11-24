Holiday Travel Forecast

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Thanksgiving Thursday will be a great day to celebrate the holiday across not only the Valley but all of the Southeast for that matter, as lots of sunshine stays with us along with slightly milder temperatures in the middle 60s. A cold front will move through Thursday night into Friday morning, that will allow for a shower or two during that time frame, but no washout expected. Friday afternoon will feature lots of sunshine with highs much cooler in the 50s, with Friday night into Saturday morning down right cold, as lows dip to near freezing or even below in spots. The holiday weekend is a winner with a mix of sun & clouds as highs get back up into the low 60s. So travel to and from your destinations couldn’t be better weather wise! Hope you enjoy your holiday, and keep the WTVM Weather App close by for updates!

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.