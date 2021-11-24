Business Break
Local food banks making progress amid donation shortage

By Dajhea Jones
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 7:25 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - With Thanksgiving just around the bend, Feeding the Valley Food Bank in Columbus asked the community for support to help feed families.

This past week, many of you dropped off non-perishable food items to WTVM at our Share Your Thanks by Giving food drive.

All proceeds benefit Feeding the Valley Food Bank and Food Bank of East Alabama.

News Leader 9 spoke to program administrator of Feeding The Valley, David Shemell, today telling us how much progress they’ve made.

”We received over 5800 pounds of food during this time and we want to thank the community for being involved,” said Shemell.

The Food Bank of East Alabama received donations from WTVM’s three East Alabama donation sites and were able to accumulate 489 pounds of food.

You can also donate to Feeding the Valley Food Bank or the Food Bank of East Alabama online with a monetary donation.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

