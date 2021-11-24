Local nonprofit partners with Wholistic Stress Institute to prepare students to enter workforce

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A local non-profit organization is partnering with an institute to ensure people are have strong connections available to resources.

Communities of Tomorrow focuses on the local community to ensure people in at-risk demographics have a strong connection to available resources - ultimately creating a pathway to thrive.

COT has partnered with Wholistic Stress Institute to intervene in the stress cycle for youth and adults. Through the anger and stress management class, graduates will complete a multi-week course that empowers them to become and maintain intact adulthood.

West Georgia Technical Institute along with businesses are a part of this course as they introduce and work to recruit students into a well paying job with benefits.

