Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Ludy’s Christmas Light Spectacular returns for holiday season

By Dajhea Jones
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 12:11 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - One of the biggest Christmas light displays in the southeast US is in a Columbus neighborhood - and it’s back this year!

After canceling last year during the COVID pandemic, the Ludy Christmas Spectacular will open again Thanksgiving night, with a new addition: a 30-foot-high ferris wheel made almost all from recycled scrap metal.

They have close to 500,000 lights overall - the most in their 22 years of spreading holiday cheer!

Creator, Jerry Ludy and his family started working on the display back in August.

“As a child what those lights meant to me. Back then it seemed like a million lights. It may have only been a hundred lights on that house but to me it was the world,” said Ludy. “I want to bring that excitement to every child and every childlike heart that comes out here and looks at our display and any display. That they actually look at the work that’s been put in it and look at the excitement of the kids that come around. That’s the joy I see.”

The massive light display, synchronized to music, is at 5784 Ironstone Drive in Columbus. It opens in two days and runs through New Year’s Eve.

To hear more about how and why he does all this, go to wtvm.com/page/podcast for a full conversation with Jerry Ludy.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three Columbus police officers placed on administrative leave after social media video
FBI fugitive found living a new life as a pastor in Alabama
Columbus police make arrest in Dec. 2020 murder
Columbus police make arrest in Dec. 2020 murder
NEW DETAILS: Video shows Columbus police holding girl down during altercation
NEW DETAILS: Video shows Columbus police holding girl down during altercation
Columbus police arrest over 3 dozen suspects involved in murder cases
Columbus police arrest over 3 dozen suspects involved in murder cases

Latest News

Hanukkah celebration, public menorah lighting to be held in Uptown Columbus
Hanukkah celebration, public menorah lighting to be held in Uptown Columbus
Local food banks making progress amid donation shortage
Local food banks making progress amid donation shortage
AAA providing gas and travel tips ahead of Thanksgiving
AAA providing gas and travel tips ahead of Thanksgiving
Sen. Ossoff visits Columbus to explain effects of infrastructure bill
Sen. Ossoff visits Columbus to explain effects of infrastructure bill