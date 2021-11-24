Ludy’s Christmas Light Spectacular returns for holiday season

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - One of the biggest Christmas light displays in the southeast US is in a Columbus neighborhood - and it’s back this year!

After canceling last year during the COVID pandemic, the Ludy Christmas Spectacular will open again Thanksgiving night, with a new addition: a 30-foot-high ferris wheel made almost all from recycled scrap metal.

They have close to 500,000 lights overall - the most in their 22 years of spreading holiday cheer!

Creator, Jerry Ludy and his family started working on the display back in August.

“As a child what those lights meant to me. Back then it seemed like a million lights. It may have only been a hundred lights on that house but to me it was the world,” said Ludy. “I want to bring that excitement to every child and every childlike heart that comes out here and looks at our display and any display. That they actually look at the work that’s been put in it and look at the excitement of the kids that come around. That’s the joy I see.”

The massive light display, synchronized to music, is at 5784 Ironstone Drive in Columbus. It opens in two days and runs through New Year’s Eve.

To hear more about how and why he does all this, go to wtvm.com/page/podcast for a full conversation with Jerry Ludy.

