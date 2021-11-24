Business Break
New USPS facility opens in Phenix City

By Dajhea Jones
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 6:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As soon as Thanksgiving is over, many people start concentrating on Christmas. There is a lot of Christmas shopping and getting those gifts in the mail in time to reach their destination before Christmas Day.

After enduring large financial loses over the last several years, the United States Post Office is making a few changes - including a new Carrier Annex facility in Phenix City. The new facility will provide more space for letter carriers to work more efficiently with the goal of better serving customers who depend on their local post offices to get their mail and packages where they need to go.

The facility will have no retail operations and will not conduct customer transactions.

Spokesperson for the USPS, Debbie Fetterly, joined WTVM reporter Ashlee Williams via Zoom Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. to explain how the new facility will improve mail delivery and the USPS’s future plans.

The full interview is available above.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

