New USPS facility opens in Phenix City

After enduring large financial loses over the last several years, the United States Post Office is making a few changes - including a new Carrier Annex facility in Phenix City. The new facility will provide more space for letter carriers to work more efficiently with the goal of better serving customers who depend on their local post offices to get their mail and packages where they need to go.

The facility will have no retail operations and will not conduct customer transactions.

Spokesperson for the USPS, Debbie Fetterly, joined WTVM reporter Ashlee Williams via Zoom Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. to explain how the new facility will improve mail delivery and the USPS’s future plans.

