Paws Humane Society to host ‘Name Your Price’ adoption event

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - If you’ve been thinking about getting a new furry friend then now is the time! Paws Humane Society is hosting their “Name Your Price” adoption event this weekend.

On both Nov. 26 and 27, prospective owners can visit Paws Humane between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. to decide what they want to pay for adoption fees for pets, including puppies and kittens.

With local shelters and rescues at capacity, the adoption event provides an opportunity to empty them.

“It is our largest adoption event of the year, helping to clear out the shelters, making room for other homeless animals. This is especially true for Columbus Animal Care and Control, who is often at capacity,” said Courtney Pierce, Director of Animal Care.

Typical adoption fees run from $35-$130 with an average being $80 for an adult dog, but prospects are always welcome to give more.

There is no appointment necessary.

