Pleasant Conditions for Thanksgiving!

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It was a very cold start to the day this morning, but clear skies and abundant sunshine will allow us to warm up to the low-60s. Tomorrow we will have another cold start to the day in the upper-30s before we warm things up to the mid-60s by the afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds in the forecast for Thanksgiving Day. Clouds will continue to build into the valley overnight as we introduce a low-end shower chance overnight and into Friday morning ahead of our next cold front. The front clears through during the day on Friday, and by the evening most of us will see sunshine returning to the forecast. The weekend looks really nice again with sunshine around for the most part and highs in the 60s after mornings in the 30s again as colder and dry air ushers in behind that front moving through on Friday. We stay in this settled forecast pattern with no more rain to mention with highs in the 60s through the extended forecast.

