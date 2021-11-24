Publix, Winn-Dixie limit Thanksgiving items due to supply chain crisis

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - If you still need to head to the store to buy a few things for your Thanksgiving meal, here’s a heads-up.

Both Publix and Winn-Dixie are limiting some items because of the supply chain crisis. Last week Publix started limiting customers to buying only two key Thanksgiving items.

The list includes canned cranberry sauce, pie filling, jarred gravy, cream cheese, and bacon.

Winn-Dixie is limiting one turkey per customer.

