Sen. Ossoff visits Columbus to explain effects of infrastructure bill

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Senator Jon Ossoff was in Columbus today to talk about President Biden’s newly passed infrastructure law and what it means for the folks in the Fountain City.

The bill will bring over $11 billion to the Peach State and go towards upgrading Georgia’s transportation and transit infrastructure.

Today, Senator Ossoff joined Mayor Skip Henderson and other Muscogee County leaders at the METRA Transfer Center.

It’s unclear how much money Muscogee County is expected to receive. However, city council says they plan to use the money for electric charging stations and to upgrade other infrastructure.

“We’ll develop a list of projects. We’ll take that list to projects to the public. We’ll go to council for final approval of that list of projects,” said Isaiah Hugley, Columbus City Manager.

Senator Ossoff says $20.7 million will go towards upgrading public transit. Other funds will be used to provide high speed internet for all Georgians and upgrading public schools, transportation, roads and bridges.

However, some people are not as optimistic about the infrastructure bill’s impact in the Fountain City. The Muscogee County Republican Party says this bill will fuel inflation and give the government too much power.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.