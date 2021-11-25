City of Auburn offering free cooking oil recycling containers

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - After cooking today the City of Auburn is reminding you to not pour leftover grease down the drain.

The City of Auburn says pick up a free container from the recycling drop-off center and recycle your used cooking oil rather than pouring it down the drain.

Though it may seem harmless, oil is the main reason for sewer back ups.

You can also pour any used cooking oil that’s been cooled into a leak-proof container and bring it to the drop-off center.

