Feeding the Valley provides nearly 2000 hot meals for families in need

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Feeding the Valley food bank volunteers got up bright and early to feed thousands of people across the Chattahoochee Valley.

The initiative was apart of the nonprofit organization’s annual ‘The Big Gobble’ event.

Over 300 volunteers arrived at Feeding the Valley food bank around 4:30 a.m. to prep meals for those in need. 1700 meals were given away throughout the community until about 9:30 a.m.

Volunteers included Mayor Skip Henderson and his wife as well as Parks and Rec’s Director Holli Browder and her family.

“We went as far north as LaGrange, which is the northern part of our coverage area, up into Waverly Hall, Hamilton, some folks in Midland out on the east side and some down into Chattahoochee County also,” explained Frank Sheppard, CEO of Feeding the Valley.

Meals served included turkey, dressing, corn beans, green beans and peach cobbler.

