Holiday travels: Where to find the cheapest gas in the Chattahoochee Valley

By Dajhea Jones
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 4:19 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Some people have been filling up their gas tanks this week, prepping to travel for the Thanksgiving holiday. While others are choosing to stay home because of the high gas prices.

In Columbus, the best priced gas that we found is at Murphy USA on Gateway Road for $2.92 and in Phenix City you can buy the cheapest gallon of gas at the Castle Fuels on 431 North for $3.13. This is according to data from gasbuddy.com.

News Leader 9 talked with some people filling up their gas tanks in Columbus and if it’s affecting Thanksgiving travel plans.

“Oh my goodness, it costs a lot of money to fill up my truck to go places. Gas is really high. It’s unbelievably high. I can’t believe how high it is. You can’t really go anywhere because they’re so high,” said Lady T, Columbus resident.

Another person spoke about the cost of gasoline, also.

“It’s definitely been more expensive. In Florida, it costs like $2.50 probably. Here it’s like $3.00. We had to fill up one time on the way here,” said Cassie Alcott, Florida resident.

This week, the Biden administration announced a plan to help drive down how much people are paying at the pump by authorizing use of 50 million barrels of oil from the nation’s petroleum reserve. However, people in Georgia may not see those changes immediately.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

