Homicide investigation underway at Eton Dr. and Emerson Ave. in Columbus

The Kossuth County Sheriff's Office has reported that 43-year-old Jessica Weishaar, of Algona,...
The Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office has reported that 43-year-old Jessica Weishaar, of Algona, was fatally shot around 8:40 a.m. outside of Security State Bank in LuVerne.(Associated Press (custom credit) | AP)
By Dajhea Jones
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 12:49 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A homicide investigation is underway following a drive-by shooting in Columbus.

Coroner Buddy Bryan confirms that 15-year-old Travis Walton was shot near the 5200 block of Eton Dr. And Emerson Ave. Walton was pronounced dead at 12:31 p.m.

Details are limited at this time.

