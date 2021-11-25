Homicide investigation underway at Eton Dr. and Emerson Ave. in Columbus
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 12:49 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A homicide investigation is underway following a drive-by shooting in Columbus.
Coroner Buddy Bryan confirms that 15-year-old Travis Walton was shot near the 5200 block of Eton Dr. And Emerson Ave. Walton was pronounced dead at 12:31 p.m.
Details are limited at this time.
