Nice Holiday Weekend In Store

WHSV Holiday Travel
WHSV Holiday Travel
By Radek Przygodzki
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 4:39 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A cold front will move through tonight into Friday morning, prompting a few showers after midnight tonight through about 5AM Friday. This will be quick moving and relatively light, and we expect a quick clearing by the middle part of the morning. Friday afternoon will include lots of sunshine with highs much cooler in the 50s, and in addition some gusty winds up to 25MPH will make it feel a bit cooler too. Friday night into Saturday morning we are forecasting a widespread freeze across the Valley, as lows dip to near freezing or even into the upper 20s most likely. The holiday weekend is a winner with a mix of sun & clouds as highs get back up into the low 60s. Good news is no major storms are forecast nationally for your return form the holiday on Sunday or early next week as well. Hope you enjoy, and keep the WTVM Weather App close by for updates!

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

