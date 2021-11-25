Opelika Police Department offers tips for safe Black Friday shopping
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 5:44 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Many Opelika residents will most likely check out Tiger Town for their Black Friday shopping.
Opelika Police Department says every year they see an influx of people coming to Opelika for holiday shopping and want to make sure everyone stays safe.
That’s why OPD posted these safe, simple tips on Facebook to avoid accidents.
Such as:
- Be aware of you surroundings.
- Always secure your vehicle.
- Watch for other cars - especially when backing out in parking lots
- Carry your purse or wallet close to you
- Avoid carrying large amounts of cash
Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.