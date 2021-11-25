Business Break
Columbus police investigating shooting at Citi Gear on Victory Dr. in Columbus

Reports of shooting at Citi Gear on Victory Dr. in Columbus
Reports of shooting at Citi Gear on Victory Dr. in Columbus(Source: WTVM)
By Dajhea Jones
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 3:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are investigating a shooting at Citi Gear on Victory Drive in Columbus.

According to Columbus Police Chief of Staff Katina Williams, several rounds were fired into Citi Gear shortly after noon today. There were no injuries.

The doors can be seen busted out and glass is shattered on the sidewalk.

Our crew is on scene.

Stay with News Leader 9 on-air and online for details.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

