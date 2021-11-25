Columbus police investigating shooting at Citi Gear on Victory Dr. in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are investigating a shooting at Citi Gear on Victory Drive in Columbus.

According to Columbus Police Chief of Staff Katina Williams, several rounds were fired into Citi Gear shortly after noon today. There were no injuries.

The doors can be seen busted out and glass is shattered on the sidewalk.

