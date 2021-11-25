Business Break
Truck crashes into Aspen Dental on Veterans Pkwy. in Columbus

Truck crashes into Aspen Dental on Veterans Pkwy. in Columbus
Truck crashes into Aspen Dental on Veterans Pkwy. in Columbus(Source: WTVM)
By Dajhea Jones
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 7:15 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A vehicle has crashed into a local dentist office in Columbus.

Wednesday evening, a truck plowed into Aspen Dental, located at 6783 Veterans Parkway.

Columbus Fire crews and Columbus police are on the scene.

Columbus police confirmed there were no injuries but it is unknown what caused the crash.

Stay with News Leader 9 on-air and online as we work to gather more information.

