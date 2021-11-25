Truck crashes into Aspen Dental on Veterans Pkwy. in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A vehicle has crashed into a local dentist office in Columbus.

Wednesday evening, a truck plowed into Aspen Dental, located at 6783 Veterans Parkway.

Columbus Fire crews and Columbus police are on the scene.

Columbus police confirmed there were no injuries but it is unknown what caused the crash.

