Valley Rescue Mission serves hundreds of Thanksgiving meals to community

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Many volunteers were out today serving meals with the Valley Rescue Mission.

For years, the Valley Rescue Mission has been making sure no one goes hungry on Thanksgiving by giving hot meals to people who ask for them.

Fifty volunteers served over 200 people today. They also delivered over 400 dinners to people who couldn’t make it to the Mission - and if they needed clothes, that was available also.

“Very thankful of the community that was able to come out to enjoy a hot Thanksgiving meal, a traditional hot Thanksgiving meal,” said Greg Wilson, Marketing and Development Specialist.

They also gave away hygiene kits, blankets, socks and backpacks filled with school supplies to children.

