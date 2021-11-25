Valley Rescue Mission serving hundreds of meals on Thanksgiving

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) -Valley Rescue Mission will be one of the many places across the Chattahoochee Valley serving hot meals to the public on Thanksgiving.

The meal giveaway starts at noon. However, Valley Rescue Mission says the public is also invited to their chapel service tomorrow at 11 a.m.

For years, Valley Rescue Mission has been making sure no one goes hungry on Thanksgiving. Ever year, the nonprofit organization provides hot meals to those in need.

“Anyone can show up,” said Greg Wilson Marketing and Development Specialist. “If you show up here at the mission and you desire a Thanksgiving meal, we’re going to make sure that you do not leave our facility hungry.”

This year that tradition will continue, with the dining facility opening back up for the first time since the pandemic hit last year. Volunteers will be helping pass out over 200 meals at the facility on second avenue.

“It makes me feel just wonderful,” said volunteer Ruth Reed-Dorsett. “It makes me feel like I’m doing the lord’s work because I’m coming to help people to have a wonderful Thanksgiving.”

Wilson said anyone who shows up can either sit down and enjoy their meal or take it to go. People will be served a traditional Thanksgiving meal.

”Turkeys definitely,” said Wilson. “We got a lot of turkeys that were donated to us. Turkeys are going to be cooked, dressing, cranberry sauce.”

In addition to the meals being served, Wilson said even more meals will be delivered door to door.

”We’re anticipating having over 400 meals delivered to the community for Meals on Wheels,” said Wilson. “So a Thanksgiving meal will go out to those sick, those shut in individuals.”

With the pandemic still around, Wilson says some COVID restrictions will be in place. The entire dining facility will not be open for seating and all visitors are encouraged to wear masks.

Wilson said they will also be giving away backpacks with schools supplies to children as well as hygiene kits with blankets and socks.

