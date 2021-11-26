Amtrak kicks off buy one, get one free sale

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Amtrak has kicked off its annual “Track Friday” sale, giving riders the chance to buy one ticket and get another free to certain destinations.

The sale applies to the Northeast from Brunswick, Maine, to Boston, New York, Washington, D.C. and Virginia for travel between Jan. 4, 2022, and April 30, 2022.

“Customer and companion must travel together, and must be reserved in the same reservation,” Amtrak said.

The sale runs from Nov. 26 to Nov. 29.

