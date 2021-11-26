Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Amtrak kicks off buy one, get one free sale

FILE - In this Feb. 6, 2014 file photo, an Amtrak logo is seen on a train at 30th Street...
FILE - In this Feb. 6, 2014 file photo, an Amtrak logo is seen on a train at 30th Street Station in Philadelphia.(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
By Hannah Smith
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 3:09 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Amtrak has kicked off its annual “Track Friday” sale, giving riders the chance to buy one ticket and get another free to certain destinations.

The sale applies to the Northeast from Brunswick, Maine, to Boston, New York, Washington, D.C. and Virginia for travel between Jan. 4, 2022, and April 30, 2022.

“Customer and companion must travel together, and must be reserved in the same reservation,” Amtrak said.

The sale runs from Nov. 26 to Nov. 29.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Homicide investigation underway at Eton Dr. and Emerson Ave. in Columbus
Columbus teen shot, killed at Eton Dr. and Emerson Ave. in Columbus
FBI fugitive found living a new life as a pastor in Alabama
Reports of shooting at Citi Gear on Victory Dr. in Columbus
Columbus police investigating shooting at City Gear on Victory Dr. in Columbus
22-year-old Quotavis King is facing several charges.
MCSO: Man arrested after shooting at vehicle on Thanksgiving Day
Truck crashes into Aspen Dental on Veterans Pkwy. in Columbus
Truck crashes into Aspen Dental on Veterans Pkwy. in Columbus

Latest News

Valley Rescue Mission serves hundreds of Thanksgiving meals to community
Valley Rescue Mission serves hundreds of Thanksgiving meals to community
AS pkg
Valley Rescue Mission serving hundreds of meals on Thanksgiving
Paws Humane Society to host ‘Name Your Price’ adoption event
Paws Humane Society to host ‘Name Your Price’ adoption event
Publix, Winn-Dixie limit Thanksgiving items due to supply chain crisis
Local nonprofit partners with Wholistic Stress Institute to prepare students to enter workforce